Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. Northern Trust has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

