Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 721,743 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.