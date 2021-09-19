NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Raised by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $46.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5,070.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,095.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4,916.89. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.