O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 225,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Fastenal by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

