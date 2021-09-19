O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMEH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

