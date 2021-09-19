O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Open Text by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Open Text by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of OTEX opened at $51.17 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

