O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

