O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 165.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

