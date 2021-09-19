O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 117.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBL opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $747.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

