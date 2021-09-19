O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 10,464 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

