Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,715.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,715 ($22.41) and last traded at GBX 1,716.50 ($22.43), with a volume of 860739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,769 ($23.11).

Several analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,882.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,974.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.77 billion and a PE ratio of -85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $29,911,080.

Ocado Group Company Profile (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

