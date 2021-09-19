ODIN PROTOCOL Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $38,331.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00121952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00176490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.00 or 0.06985911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,614.72 or 0.99769723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00849470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,349,956 coins and its circulating supply is 17,481,958 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

