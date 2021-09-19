OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 80.6% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $787,560.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00128759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00049010 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.