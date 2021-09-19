Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE:OLY opened at C$46.60 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$37.55 and a 1 year high of C$54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.30.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

