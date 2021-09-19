Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce sales of $29.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.47 million. Omeros reported sales of $26.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $111.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.20 million to $112.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $148.46 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $163.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. WBB Securities lifted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of OMER traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 790,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

