Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $141.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $119,344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $33,077,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.