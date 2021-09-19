Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Shares Down 0.2%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 87,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 258,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

