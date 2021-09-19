Only1 Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and $1.64 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00129745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.