Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $458.02 million, a P/E ratio of -177.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

