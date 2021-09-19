OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.69.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

