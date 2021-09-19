Open Platform Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $70,717.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00128577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

