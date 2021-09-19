Opium Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.92 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $110.12 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars.

