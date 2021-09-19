Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 529,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 87,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. 1,185,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,231. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

