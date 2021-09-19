Opus Investment Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 4,341,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

