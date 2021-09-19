ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells $17,685.30 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $17,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

