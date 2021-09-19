Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in August

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OGFGY remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

