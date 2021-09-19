Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OSK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. 848,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.91.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

