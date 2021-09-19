Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91.

In other Outset Medical news, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,916,559. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

