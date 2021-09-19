Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.40.

Shares of OSTK opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339 shares of company stock worth $528,500 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

