Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

