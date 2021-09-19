Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OXBDF stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

