PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.55 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

