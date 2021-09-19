Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.57

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 381620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.