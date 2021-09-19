Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,522 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.67. 7,103,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.