Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3,602.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,070,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.