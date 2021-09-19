Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. 14,527,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

