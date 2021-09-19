Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

