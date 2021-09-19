Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $58.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,778.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,481.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

