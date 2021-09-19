Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,268 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $34,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.09. 3,756,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,961. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

