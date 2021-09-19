Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $669,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,174,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 134,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $25.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,462.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,445.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,340.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

