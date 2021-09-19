Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $47,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,397,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

