Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $40,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $352.70. 825,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,268. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.75. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.