Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $45.59 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $45,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 3,004,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,905. WestRock has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

