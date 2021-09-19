Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $47.04 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $47,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 6,397,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,912. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

