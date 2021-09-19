Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,720 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $32,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Shares of AJG traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.39. 2,601,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

