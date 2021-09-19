Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PANDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.4018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

