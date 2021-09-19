Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,763,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of PZZA opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

