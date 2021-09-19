Paul L. H. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $133.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

