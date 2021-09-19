Paul L. H. Olson Sells 2,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Entegris stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $133.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
