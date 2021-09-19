Paul Metcalf Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TUEM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Tuesday Morning Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUEM. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $792,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,893,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $505,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

