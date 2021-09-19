Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 200 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $275.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.36 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $279.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

